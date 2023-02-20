(Bloomberg) -- A pair of earthquakes measuring 6.4 and 5.8 in magnitude struck Turkey’s southeastern Hatay province Monday, two weeks after major tremors in the same area left tens of thousands of people dead.

Three people were killed and 213 taken to hospital after the quakes on Monday evening, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said in a televised statement, telling the public to stay away from damaged buildings. At least six people were injured in Syria, AP reported.

Hatay was already reeling from the pair of Feb. 6 quakes that killed over 41,000 in Turkey and thousands more in neighboring Syria.

Electricity was still cut off on Monday, making it difficult for officials to assess the new damage at night, the mayor of the Defne district, Ibrahim Guzel, told Haberturk. Hatay Mayor Lutfu Savas told TGRT TV that some buildings had collapsed and people were trapped under the rubble.

