(Bloomberg) -- The pieces are falling into place for Turkey’s central bank to follow its record interest-rate cut with more monetary easing as inflation heads for lows not seen since last year’s currency crash.

A more stable lira and the effect of a high base of comparison could push price growth into single digits as early as this month. Data on Tuesday will show it decelerated in August to an annual 15.6%, the slowest in more than a year, according to the median of 21 forecasts in a Bloomberg survey.

Prodded by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and encouraged by dovish swing among global policymakers, Turkish central bank Governor Murat Uysal could press ahead with easing as disinflation resumes following a blip in July. The deceleration is set to continue as the statistical effect of last year’s price spike fades.

“Inflation is heading lower and is likely to move quite quickly over the coming months,” said Nigel Rendell, a London-based senior analyst at Medley Global Advisors. What’s more, “Erdogan wants lower interest rates -- and what the president wants, he tends to get.”

Uysal had only been in office a few weeks when he slashed the benchmark by 425 basis points to 19.75%, the biggest rate cut in at least 17 years. His predecessor was fired for not cutting rates quickly enough.

The new governor signaled that more cuts were on the cards but also vowed to preserve “a reasonable rate of real return” for investors.

Adjusted for prices, Turkey’s official borrowing costs are still above peers such as South Africa, Russia and South Korea. If inflation falls in line with the Bloomberg survey, the real rate would widen to just over 4%, making it among the highest in the world.

While the central bank may not match its July cut, Medley’s Rendell said it could lower the key rate by 300 basis points this month if August inflation dips close to 15%.

Most of the monthly increase in August was a result of hikes in the cost of tobacco and natural gas. Without those “regulatory interventions” the consumer-price index rose only by around 0.3% from July, according to Okan Ertem, a senior economist at Turk Ekonomi Bankasi, who says inflation may be below 10% in September and October.

That creates “a strong motivation for the Turkish central bank to cut rates at the Sept. 12 meeting,” Ertem said. However, “the fall in CPI starting from September would be due to base effects kicking in and might reverse back by year-end. Thus we expect the central bank to be more cautious compared to market expectations.”

