(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s head of national intelligence, Ibrahim Kalın, discussed cease-fire prospects with senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday, the Turkish state broadcaster TRT reported.

The pair also discussed possible new prisoner exchanges between Israel and Hamas, and the status of humanitarian aid going into Gaza, according to TRT.

Negotiations have been advancing this week toward a possible agreement to pause the Israel-Hamas war and free the remaining civilian hostages captured by Hamas in their Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel.

The talks that could open the door for a pause in Israel’s bombardments of the Gaza Strip and see hostages released are bolstering prospects for a resolution to the four-month conflict.

Read more: Gaza Negotiations Advance as Israel War With Hamas Grinds On

Spy chiefs and top officials from Qatar, Egypt, the US and Israel agreed on a framework in Paris last weekend centered around a 45-day pause in hostilities. While Hamas has said it’s studying the proposal, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out freeing thousands of Hamas prisoners or pulling troops out of Gaza in a possible hostage deal, leaving the prospects for an agreement unclear.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.