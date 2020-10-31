(Bloomberg) --

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said he tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the country’s first cabinet member to be struck by the virus.

Soylu, who is a member of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party, said in a Twitter post on Saturday that he got the test result on Oct. 26 and was hospitalized on his doctor’s recommendation. His wife and daughter were also infected.

“Thank goodness we’re better now,” Soylu said.

Turkey’s Covid-19 death toll has topped 10,000, with the government barring public health workers from quitting or retiring amid a surge in cases. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Oct. 28 that the Interior Ministry would start implementing an existing midnight ban on music at restaurants and cafes at an earlier hour to help slow the outbreak.

The government stopped disclosing figures for all confirmed cases in July, instead only releasing numbers for symptomatic patients.

