(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s initial public offerings have been among the region’s best performers this year, outshining Europe’s bigger markets, but local investor appetite is starting to show signs of waning as stock gains become less reliable.

The country’s IPO boom has made it one of the largest listing venues in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with 56 companies completing the process so far this year to raise a total of about 79.8 billion liras ($2.7 billion).

While most IPOs in the early part of this year rose the maximum permitted 61% in their first five trading days, more recently new listings have struggled to stay above their selling price. The Borsa Istanbul IPO Index has slid more than 20% from its September peak.

“Appetite may start waning as multiple days of rallies in IPO stocks seem to be sputtering, which was the main thing that attracted locals to participate in the offerings,” said Burak Isyar, head of research at ICBC Turkey Investment. “That said, such slowdowns happened before as well, so it’s yet to be seen if a similar trend will again be revived as the number of IPO participants retreats.”

Investing in newly listed shares has become especially popular in the past couple of years as rampant inflation, running at 62% in November, lured ordinary citizens to equity investing to offset the erosion of their savings.

Investor Surge

Since the start of 2020, when local mom-and-pop investors started to stream into the equity market, the IPO Index has soared, rising particularly steeply in the second half of 2022 and the third quarter of this year. Data from the Central Securities Depository of Turkey shows the number of equity investors more than doubled over the past year to 8.6 million in December.

But the trend is showing signs of exhaustion, with Avrupakent, the latest stock to come to market, dropping on its first day of trading on Thursday. Of seven IPOs completed this month, five are trading below their listing prices.

While the IPO Index, a gauge of companies listed in the past two years, has risen 67% this year, outperforming the broader market, it’s still headed for its smallest annual gain since 2019. In contrast, Turkey’s main equity market benchmark, the Borsa Istanbul 100 Index, is up 41% year-to-date.

