(Bloomberg) -- Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding said it is in early discussions regarding the sale of its lender Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS, following reports in the media.

Its announcement came shortly after Reuters reported that First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC was in “advanced” talks to acquire Koc’s 61.2% full stake at Yapi Kredi for about $8 billion, citing anonymous sources.

Bloomberg could not immediately verify the figures but it reported last month that the UAE bank was looking into potential acquisition targets in Turkey including Yapi Kredi.

FAB declined to comment.

Yapi Kredi shares rose as much as 10% while Koc Holding shares rose as much as 9.5%. Borsa Istanbul banking index rose 7.7% as of 12:13 p.m. in Istanbul.

“As an investment holding company, we may engage in discussions with relevant parties in order to evaluate potential alternatives regarding our portfolio. As such, although preliminary discussions are ongoing regarding the subject matter of the news in the media,” Koc Holding said in a public filling.

--With assistance from Nicolas Parasie.

