(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s ballistic missile test has scared Athens, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday, adding that Ankara will not sit by idly if Greece continues to arm its islands in the Aegean.

Turkey test fired a locally made, short-range ballistic missile, dubbed Tayfun, which means “typhoon” in Turkish, over the Black Sea in October. The missile can hit targets at a distance of 561 kilometers (349 miles) in 456 seconds, according to Turkey.

“You say ‘Tayfun’ and they’re scared, they say it’ll hit Athens,” Erdogan said. “Yeah, of course it’ll hit it. If you don’t stay calm — if you try to send weapons you got from the US to the islands — a country like Turkey certainly won’t go around picking pears. It has to do something.”

Turkey is increasingly frustrated by what it sees as a growing Greek military buildup on islands close to its coastline and Western military support to fellow NATO member Greece, with which Ankara has long-running territorial conflicts. These frictions have escalated in recent years as Turkey mobilized its navy to claim rights over potential hydrocarbon resources in the eastern Mediterranean.

Greece has repeatedly called on Turkey to stop questioning its sovereignty over the Dodecanese — a group of islands off the Turkish coast including Rhodes and Kos — that were ceded to Greece by Italy following World War II.

