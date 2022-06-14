(Bloomberg) --

Turkish local-currency borrowing costs tumbled as the central bank imposed the latest in a series of regulations pushing the country’s lenders to hold more government debt.

Yields on 10-year lira bonds dropped 274 basis points on Tuesday to below 19%, the lowest level in eight months. They have tumbled nearly 700 basis points over the last three sessions as the monetary authority promotes the use of local-currency bonds, instead of debt indexed to the dollar or inflation, under its so-called “liraization” strategy.

Struggling to contain inflation, which surged to an annual pace of 73.5% in May, and arrest the slide in the lira, the Turkish central bank’s mandates are intended to help the government by lowering their borrowing costs in the local currency.

In the latest move on Tuesday, the central bank said it will accept 5-year government bonds and notes not due for at least another 4 years as security on commercial lenders’ foreign-currency liabilities, BloombergHT reports. The amount of securities will be multiplied by a coefficient based on time to maturity, thus encouraging holdings of longer-term debt.

In another sign of rising demand for fixed-coupon bonds, Turkey’s Treasury sold 10 billion lira of five-year notes to market-maker banks ahead of an auction on Tuesday, while total bids for the securities amounted to 30.7 billion lira. Turkey sold a net 16 billion lira of five-year notes at 19.45% at the auction.

The lira was steady at 14.2646 per dollar as of 1:30 p.m. in Istanbul. The cost of insuring Turkish government bonds against default dropped 14 basis points to 842, though still remained near the highest level since 2003.

The Turkish currency -- the worst performer among emerging-market currencies this year -- came under renewed pressure last week after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ruled out a rate hike despite soaring inflation, while instead promising monetary easing.

The lira could come under more pressure if the US Federal Reserve delivers aggressive tightening and signals the need for 75 basis point hikes, according to Brendan McKenna, an economist at Wells Fargo Securities. “In this scenario, our framework identifies the Turkish lira, South African rand, Colombian peso and Chilean peso as the most vulnerable and the currencies likely to come under the most pressure,” he wrote in a note.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.