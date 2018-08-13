(Bloomberg) -- The meltdown in the Turkish lira is finding its way into other markets. Bloomberg Economics’ emerging-market vulnerability scorecard shows Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and South Africa join Turkey as the weakest links. Argentina and Mexico offer higher-than-average risk-adjusted returns -- leaving Colombia and South Africa as the most likely candidates for contagion from Turkey.

