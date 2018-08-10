(Bloomberg) -- The massive selloff in Turkish markets reverberated across the globe, spurring a flight to haven assets.

The lira tumbled the most since 2001, leading losses among the world’s major currencies, after President Recep Erdogan failed to reassure investors that the country’s economic problems won’t spread. The slide intensified after President Donald Trump said he’s authorized doubling some metals tariffs on Turkey, citing poor relations with the NATO ally amid an escalating conflict over its detention of an American pastor. The plunge in Turkish assets weighed heavily on emerging markets as stocks quickly wiped out their weekly rally, while each and every currency in developing nations retreated.

Traders pushed down the value of risk assets after the carnage in Turkey added to an already fragile landscape amid geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and other major economies such as Russia and China. While analysts say there’s no indication of a bigger blowup that will sharply curb global growth, investors are taking a more cautious approach amid wild market swings.

Turkey “is causing a ripple effect across most of the liquid markets, as traders and investors anticipate an outflow from local currency funds,” said Richard Segal, senior analyst at Manulife Asset Management Ltd. in London. While moves may be exaggerated by thin trading, sanction concerns are multiplying the jitters, he said.

Here’s what other analysts and investors are saying:

Paul McNamara, a London-based money manager at GAM UK Ltd.: Turkey’s market rout "can be contained," although the potential imposition of capital controls could bring global emerging markets "into disrepute" "This can be contained to just Turkey because there aren’t really any other emerging markets which have the exact toxic blend that Turkey has." "Our big worry is that if Turkey really goes into a major crisis and they bring in capital controls, that brings the asset class into disrepute. That would be the thing that worries us the most. But I think we are weeks away from anything like that even being contemplated"

Per Hammarlund, chief emerging-market strategist at SEB in Stockholm: “The contagion effect on other EMFX will be noticeable but it will not cause a crisis in other EMs. Turkey is a special case” “I think USD/TRY will go to 7.50-8.00 next week, unless the Turkish authorities take radical steps to stem the fall of the TRY. My opinion is that the best thing for Turkey is to turn to the IMF for support and credibly commit to a stabilization program. That should stabilise USD/TRY around 6.50 during the fall, but the forecast is highly uncertain"

Segal at Manulife in London: “Thus far, the selloff is not systemic because underlying fundamentals have not changed,” Segal said. “But European banks are very exposed to Turkey. Conditions are fragile and the situation could easily become systemic”



