(Bloomberg) -- Turkey warned Greece that acts of “provocation” in the Aegean Sea between the two nations won’t go unanswered.

Speaking to a group of reporters on Sunday, Defense Ministry spokeswoman Pinar Kara accused Greece of “unlawful, provocative and aggressive” action in the Aegean.

Military drills around Greece’s Chios Island in the North Aegean, which at its closest point is only about 16 kilometers (10 miles) from the Turkish coast, and a scientific research vessel that entered contested waters are the most recent provocations, she said.

Turkey and Greece, both NATO members, have been at odds for decades over contested territorial waters in the Aegean Sea. Athens and Ankara are also in conflict over the future of divided Cyprus.

Turkey “continues to defend its rights and interest over our seas with determination,” Kara said. “Our navy, armed forces and air forces have orders in this respect,” she said, without specifying what the orders were.

In response to Greece, Turkey has announced live-fire drills in the Aegean Sea for Oct. 5 and naval drills in the Mediterranean through Oct. 5.

