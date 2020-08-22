22h ago
Turkey’s Motor Vehicle Production Fell 27% as Exports Slump
(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s motor vehicle production from January to July dropped 27% from a year earlier to 636,757 units, led by a decline in exports, the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) said Saturday.
Sales abroad dropped 36% in the period, while domestic sales jumped 60%, the OSD said in a statement.
The data highlight the impact of government measures to boost economic growth, which include the offer of low-interest and long-term loans from state banks to help finance the purchase of domestically-manufactured vehicles.
Motor vehicle production fell 12% in July, according to the statement. Domestic sales surged 385% while exports declined 33%.
