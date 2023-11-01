(Bloomberg) -- Turkey may exclude financial institutions from its planned switch to hyperinflation accounting, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said, a move that could support the state’s tax income.

“We will switch to inflation accounting, maybe we will exempt financial entities and leave them out of this,” Simsek told a parliamentary budget and planning commission in Ankara late on Tuesday.

He didn’t give further details on the scope of the exemption, but the broad definition could affect banks, brokerages and factoring companies, preserving a valuable source of tax revenue for the government.

“Hyperinflation is obscuring banks’ financial forecasting and valuation visibility, which may not suit foreign investors, who want to see more commitment to orthodoxy,” said Tomasz Noetzel, a senior emerging European banking analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence.

Lenders’ total net income rose 54% in the first nine months of 2023 to 440 billion liras ($15.5 billion) from a year ago, according to regulator data. Earlier this year, the government raised corporate tax on banks, insurers, capital market institutions including brokerages to 30% from 25%.

Hyperinflation accounting involves adjusting companies’ financial statements to reflect the impact of extreme price changes on purchasing power and profitability.

Turkish businesses have been calling it to be implemented and many foreign firms that operate in the country have already made the switch for their local units.

Turkish Hyperinflation Already Here for Citigroup, Vodafone

For example, Turkish lender Garanti BBVA reported net income of 23.4 billion liras ($826 million) in the third quarter, but its parent Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA accounted it as a 158 million euro loss after adjusting for hyperinflation and higher taxes.

Turkish accounting standards require three-year cumulative inflation of around 100% in order for the system to be used. That level has already been breached but a law passed last year delayed implementation to 2023 full-year earnings.

Annual inflation in Turkey was 61.5% as of September, falling from a peak of 85.5% in October 2022.

