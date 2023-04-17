You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
5h ago
Turkey’s Nebati Says April Inflation to Be ‘Notably’ Below 50%
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said he expects April inflation to be below 50% and that citizens will feel the impact before they vote in May’s elections.
“Inflation will have slowed to notably below 50%,” Nebati said of the data, which will be announced on May 3 — less than two weeks before May 14 vote. “As of May, this relaxation in prices will become much more noticeable.”
The comments in an interview with state-run TRT television aimed to alleviate concerns over the worst cost-of-living crisis in two decades, which is threatening President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s chances of reelection.
While Turkey’s inflation has been slowing since it hit a two-decade high of 85.5% in October, the March reading still came in at 50.5%, showing that the government’s ultra-loose monetary policy was struggling to tame spiraling prices.
Nebati said the Turkish economy was resilient to shocks and was recovering in the wake of the February earthquakes — the worst in the country’s history — which left more than 50,000 people dead.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
