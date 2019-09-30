(Bloomberg) -- Investors got a glimpse at how much lira weakness Turkey is likely to tolerate.

Not much.

The average lira exchange rate built into the government’s economic forecasts for the next three years, published Monday, works out to 6 per dollar in 2020, 6.4 in 2021 and 6.74 in 2022, according to Bloomberg calculations. For next year alone, that amounts to a 6% nominal depreciation.

Considering that inflation is expected to end next year at 8.5%, according to the government’s own projections, authorities appear to be penciling in a real appreciation of the currency.

The assumption among many economists after Treasury & Finance Minister Berat Albayrak’s presentation was that the government is banking on an export-led recovery. That may indeed be the case, but the numbers imply authorities aren’t relying on weakening the lira to get there.

