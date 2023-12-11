(Bloomberg) -- Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS is considering a new aircraft order to extend its growth push into the next decade, its chief executive officer said, months after the Turkish carrier agreed to purchase three dozen more Airbus SE jets.

Strong demand to Turkey and the addition of a second runway at its home airport in Istanbul provide impetus for further expansion, Chief Executive Officer Guliz Ozturk said in an interview. The low-cost carrier is adding at least six new destinations next year and will occupy a new terminal at Sabiha Gokcen Airport once construction is completed, as early as 2026, she said.

The new runway is a “critical enabler” for Pegasus’s plan to double its capacity, Ozturk said. With the development of its main location and the potential for growth at secondary hubs, “of course we will study another order.”

Any new aircraft will be scheduled to arrive after 2029, the CEO said. Pegasus in July ordered 36 Airbus A321neo single-aisle jets for delivery through that year.

The airline’s current plans prioritize new destinations in the Middle East, North Africa and the Baltic states, Ozturk said. Next year’s additions will include cities in Croatia, Portugal, Moldova, and Bulgaria. The company is also looking to add more frequency to existing routes in Europe.

Pegasus halted flights to Tel Aviv, which accounted for about 2% of its network, in October, and stopped flying over Israeli airspace. Sales to Middle Eastern destinations were impacted for the first few weeks of the Israel-Gaza war, Ozturk said.

The carrier still sees the Middle East as an important growth opportunity, as “demand to Turkey continues and Istanbul is very well located,” she said.

