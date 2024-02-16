(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s Peninsula Investments and Denon Partners have merged to create Peninsula Corporate Finance AS and plan to establish an investment bank within the next two years.

The new company will offer various financial advisory services, including structured finance, pre-IPO, capital goods and working capital financing, project finance, mergers and acquisitions, research, risk and treasury management.

The managing directors, Ahmet Ergin, Kadri Ozgunes, Fatih Keresteci, and Bertan Yordem, intend to fund the investment bank with their own resources but are also currently in discussions with both local and foreign investors.

Fatih Keresteci told Bloomberg that PCF anticipates increased M&A activity in Turkey, as the pressure of debt restructuring is expected to decline with no elections for four years. “Regarding initial public offerings, we see a decrease in numbers but an increase in quality,” he said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.