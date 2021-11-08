(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s battle for lower interest rates risks sharpening inequalities in Turkey’s booming economy and hurting his working-class supporters

Five major areas of “unknowable uncertainty” that remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey, ECB President Christine Lagarde and RBA Governor Philip Lowe have identified

ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane calls the current period of inflation “very unusual and temporary,” adding that there are no signs that it is a “chronic” situation

Australia and the U.K. are both “very confident” that their free trade agreement would be finalized by year-end, according to the Australian British Chamber of Commerce

Closer to home, a trade deal between the U.K. and the European Union will be thrown into question if Britain revokes its commitments to the Northern Ireland protocol, the Irish foreign minister warned

Germany’s economic growth will boost tax revenue by 160 billion euros ($185 billion) more than previously expected through 2025

Supply-chain jams are leading to congestion at ports around the world, keeping prices elevated

Bond buying by central banks — or QE — is a popular tool with surprisingly little agreement on what’s actually accomplished

China’s record trade surplus is cushioning the economy from weakening domestic demand and giving policy makers room to delay stimulus. But it won’t be enough to keep growth from slowing further

China’s lottery sales, which tend to fall as the jobless rate rises, have dropped since August, pointing to a worsening employment situation than the official data shows

Amid all the hand-wringing over global supply-chain snarls and how they’re fanning inflation, little attention in the U.S. is being paid to the demand side of the economy

