(Bloomberg) -- Turkey will see increasing foreign inflows after the local elections in March, which will prevent real depreciation of the lira, according to Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek.

The lira’s relative stability since the beginning of the year has fueled concerns of a steep depreciation after the elections. The lira weakened by more than 20% in the month that followed Turkey’s presidential and general elections at the end of May after the central bank reduced its interventions to keep the currency steady in the run-up to the poll.

“The policy set we are implementing now is making the lira attractive,” Simsek said in a televised interview with Bloomberg HT television on Monday. “We want the lira to be neither overvalued nor undervalued.”

During Group-of-20 meetings last week Simsek said he had had talks with the World Bank and other international lenders, and they are expected to invest in Turkey after the vote.

Lira has lost 6% against the dollar so far this year while inflation hit 11.5% in the first two months of the year. Lira was trading 0.2% weaker at 31.4196 per U.S. dollar as of 10:26 a.m. in Istanbul.

Simsek said the monetary authority remained in the foreign currency market only to meet demand coming from an FX-protected deposit program. The program, known as KKM, was introduced in December 2021 to help reverse dollarization of deposits and to boost the lira.

Declining current account deficit, maintenance of fiscal discipline and removal of election uncertainty will also be supportive of the lira, Simsek said, adding his government doesn’t have a foreign exchange rate target.

The government is far from attaining its goal of price stability, Simsek added, as annual inflation hit over 67% in February, but “Monthly inflation will be back on trend as of March.” he said.

The Turkish central bank aims to slow inflation to 36% as of end-2024.

Other highlights from Simsek’s interview:

There won’t be an across-the-board increases in tax rates such as in income tax, corporation tax or value-added tax.

The current-account deficit will narrow to between $30 billion and $35 billion as of February/March.

Turkey aims to increase its reserves at least to the level of short-term external debt.

