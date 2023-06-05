(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s newly appointed finance minister, Mehmet Simsek, met with a former co-chief executive of First Republic Bank, a potential candidate for the job of running the central bank, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Hafize Gaye Erkan, a veteran of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., resigned from First Republic Bank in a surprise move just over a year ago. Simsek’s office declined to comment while Erkan couldn’t be immediately reached.

