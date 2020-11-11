(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s Constitutional Court has unanimously rejected a petition to nullify a decree granting legal immunity to civilians who acted against the failed coup in 2016, according to a verdict published in the Official Gazette on Wednesday.

A court ruling dated July 16 deemed the decree was constitutional, dismissing allegations to the contrary put forward by petitioners from the main opposition CHP party.

The decree applied to thousands of people -- many of them supporters of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan -- who clashed with soldiers aligned with the coup attempt and put up other forms of resistance. Erdogan hailed them a heroes and investigations didn’t lead to charges.

The coup attempt by followers of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen left 251 people dead, including civilians. Washington so far has refused to extradite Gulen, whom Turkey accuses of orchestrating the botched putsch.

