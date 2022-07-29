Jul 29, 2022
Turkey’s Trade Deficit Almost Triples to $8.2 Billion on Energy
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.
Turkey’s trade deficit in June almost tripled from last year as the cost of energy imports rose.
The monthly gap reached $8.2 billion, in line with the median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The January-June shortfall was $51.4 billion, an increase of almost 143% from a year earlier, statistics agency TurkStat said on Friday.
Monthly exports last month rose 18.7% from a year earlier to $23.4 billion, while imports grew 39.7% to $31.6 billion.
Turkish authorities have embarked on what they call a transformation of the economy that gives priority to exports. Central bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said Thursday that higher energy prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have made imports more costly for Turkey.
Turkish Inflation Crisis Rages But Central Banker Isn’t Blinking
Key insights
- Imports of mineral oils, an indicator of Turkey’s energy bill, rose 122.5% to $8.1 billion
- Russia was the top source of total imports
- Steel and iron imports gained an annual 26.9% in June to $2.8 billion
- Motor vehicle exports rose 21.2% to $2.4 billion
Get more
- TurkStat will publish inflation data for July on Aug. 3
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.