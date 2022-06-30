(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.

Turkey posted a record high monthly trade deficit in May, driven by a surge in energy imports, official data showed.

The gap expanded 155% from a year earlier to $10.6 billion, TurkStat said on Thursday. The January-May shortfall was $43.2 billion, 136% higher from a year earlier.

Monthly exports in May rose by 15.3% from a year earlier to $19 billion while imports rose by 43.5% to $29.6 billion.

Key Insights

Imports of mineral oils -- an indicator of Turkey’s energy bill -- rose 124% to $6.94 billion

Russia, which supplies the majority of Turkey’s energy, was the top source of total imports

Steel and iron imports rose 32.9% during the same period to $3.1 billion

Motor vehicle exports rose 31.4% to $2.02 billion, indicating revitalized demand from Europe

Exports covered imports at a rate of 64.2%, down from 79.8% a year earlier

Get More

Trade Ministry is expected to publish preliminary trade data for June over the next few days

