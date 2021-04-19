(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recip Tayyip Erdogan’s trade minister has been accused of favoring her husband’s company in government tenders.

Oda TV reported over the weekend that the Trade Ministry purchased disinfectants worth 9 million liras ($929,000) from two companies owned by Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan’s husband. On Monday, lawmaker Ali Oztunc of the opposition Republican People’s Party put the matter on parliament’s agenda, formally asking Pekcan whether the alleged sale complied with rules governing state tenders.

Pekcan’s office did not immediately comment.

