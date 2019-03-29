(Bloomberg) -- The lira slowed its declines in the last trading day before Turks vote in a local-election test for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after a week of turmoil that rattled investor faith in the nation’s markets.

The lira’s roller-coaster ride began last Friday after a surprise drop in central bank reserves prompted JPMorgan Chase & Co. to recommend investors sell the currency, amplifying its decline. Turkish regulators launched a probe into the bank over the weekend and limits designed to tame short sellers via offshore funding markets kicked in on Monday, propelling swaps rates beyond 1,000 percent and trapping investors in their lira bets.

While the restrictions helped the lira recoup losses at the start of the week, bonds and stocks were sinking as international investors dumped local assets in a bid to raise liras to offset their currency positions. Meanwhile, local traders sprung into action, scooping up dollars on the cheap and sparking a secondary drop for lira that continued into Friday’s session.

For now, the exodus has slowed, swap rates are back to normal and the lira is down only 1.5 percent compared with a slide of more than 5 percent on Thursday. Other emerging markets like South Africa and Brazil are facing their own local risks and the rout hasn’t broadened.

But the offshore funding freeze has left many despairing and forced to tear up strategies in a market that can turn untradeable so fast. That’s not good for Erdogan who relies on foreign inflows to finance growth of the Middle East’s largest economy which entered into its first recession in a decade in the run up to Sunday’s municipal elections.

