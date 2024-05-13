(Bloomberg) -- Borrowing in U.S. dollars and investing in Turkish lira has been the best-performing carry trade in emerging markets over the past six months, and some bankers say that’s just the beginning as long as orthodox policies are safeguarded and inflation starts slowing.

The arbitrage trade, in which investors borrow in less expensive regions like the US, Europe and Japan to invest that money in higher-yielding financial assets in places like Turkey, has handed investors who borrowed in dollars a gain of more than 12% in the past six months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That compares with gains of about 8% for its closest competitors, Mexico and Russia.

Daniel Wood, a portfolio manager at William Blair International, is among those who think this could be just the start of Turkey’s run.

“If Turkey is successful in bringing inflation down meaningfully, then we are much closer to the beginning than the end of the lira having strong carry appeal for international investors,” he said. “The most important factor in driving the value of this trade is policy continuity.”

While carry traders have seen good returns on Turkey’s high interest rates, the Turkish currency is still down 8.3% against the dollar this year, although the monthly pace of declines has slowed down and the lira even posted gains in some weeks after a surprisingly large interest-rate hike by the central bank in March. Central bank Governor Fatih Karahan has repeatedly vowed to do “whatever it takes” to bring inflation down.

The message seems to be finally resonating with investors, with banks including Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. recommending Turkish lira trades.

Swap Restrictions

Bloomberg reported last week that Turkish officials are now studying easing restrictions on offshore currency swaps, lifting one major obstacle to attracting more foreign money into lira-denominated assets. The restrictions were imposed to prevent shorting of the currency, but have deterred foreign investment because they also make it more difficult to hedge against lira losses.

Meanwhile the central bank’s recent messages have given some reassurance to investors burned by previous about-faces in policy, according to Columbia Threadneedle Investment’s Gordon Bowers.

“The central bank has both the ability and willingness to engineer a stronger real exchange rate,” Bowers said. Foreign portfolio investors are also encouraged by news that limits on offshore swaps could be eased and of tightening on the fiscal side, he said.

On the other hand, an increase in long lira positions abroad in recent weeks has caused a divergence between onshore and offshore rates for borrowing liras, with offshore overnight rates dropping to around 30% — compared with the domestic yield of above 50%. That hurts the currency’s carry appeal, as lira carry traders abroad earn only about half what they would earn in Turkey.

Read more: Turkey Government Studies Easing Access to Offshore Lira

Carry trades on Turkish assets, once a favorite of emerging-market investors, were abandoned years ago after the imposition of a raft of measures aimed at discouraging short-selling of the lira. A more market-friendly team of economic officials, led by former Wall Street banker Mehmet Simsek, was appointed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after last year’s presidential election.

Policy Pivot

Since then, the central bank has raised its policy rate to 50% from 8.5%, while also easing and repealing some of unorthodox measures including compulsory bond-buying forced on Turkish lenders that suppressed yields and made them less attractive to foreign investors.

The shift back to more orthodox policies has been key to “stabilizing rates and currency markets in Turkey, underpinned by President Erdogan’s endorsement of the CBRT’s inflation-fighting approach,” said Phoenix Kalen, head of emerging-market research at Societe Generale London Branch, using the Turkish abbreviation for the central bank. She also recommends long lira positions.

Investor concerns that Erdogan could intervene in monetary policy, as he has done in the past, has abated as it became obvious that the high inflation that resulted from his low-interest-rate preference was making it an unpopular policy locally, according to Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX Research at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

“High current interest rates would not help if the market had to fear that the president might anytime put pressure on the CBRT to reduce them,” he said.

Foreign investors have purchased a net $3.7 billion of Turkish bonds since the policy pivot began around June of last year.

