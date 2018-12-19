Turkey Said Planning to Buy Both Russian and U.S.-Made Missiles

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey is planning to buy both Russian and U.S.-made missile-defense systems should Washington agree to sell Patriot batteries to Ankara, according to two Turkish government officials familiar with the country’s defense policy.

Turkey would like to buy a Patriot air-defense system off-the-shelf in order to urgently confront missile threats, the officials said, asking not to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly.

At the same time, Turkey is also planning to go ahead with a previously negotiated purchase of S-400 systems from Russia even if the U.S. decides to sell the Patriot batteries, which is subject to Washington’s approval, the officials said.

Read more: U.S. Backs Patriot Missile Sale to Turkey in Breakthrough

Turkey’s Defense Ministry in Ankara declined to comment.

To contact the reporters on this story: Selcan Hacaoglu in Ankara at shacaoglu@bloomberg.net;Firat Kozok in Ankara at fkozok@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alaa Shahine at asalha@bloomberg.net, ;Onur Ant at oant@bloomberg.net, ;Benjamin Harvey at bharvey11@bloomberg.net, Paul Abelsky

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.