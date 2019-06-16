Turkey Says Assad's Force Attacked One of Its Military Outposts

(Bloomberg) -- A Turkish military checkpoint in Syria’s northwest province of Idlib came under artillery and mortar fire from forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Turkey responded with heavy weapons to repel the attack that took place in the Murak region, the ministry said in a statement, adding there were no casualties.

Turkey has set up several checkpoints in the border region of Idlib under a deal between Russia and Turkey and some of those have come under shelling from Assad’s forces in recent weeks. The recent advance by Russian-backed Syrian government forces has created strains with Moscow at a critical moment amid Turkey’s planned purchase of a Russian missile system.

To contact the reporter on this story: Tugce Ozsoy in Istanbul at tozsoy1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Blaise Robinson at brobinson58@bloomberg.net, V. Ramakrishnan, Amy Teibel

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.