Turkey Says Iraq Oil Pipeline ‘More or Less Ready’ for Operations After Audit

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey said it’s nearing the completion of earthquake-damage assessments on a key pipeline that allowed the country to receive crude oil from Iraq and export it before flows were halted.

“It’s more or less ready and we’ll start the operation soon,” Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said in a press conference on Thursday.

His comments add little visibility as to when exports via Turkey’s Ceyhan port on the Mediterranean Coast will restart. Turkey halted flows through the pipeline in March, after an arbitration court ordered it to pay about $1.5 billion in damages to Iraq for transporting Kurdish oil without Baghdad’s approval.

The damage assessment currently underway is critical for Turkey to defend itself legally if Baghdad, in the future, seeks compensation for additional reparations, Bayraktar said.

Turkey has maintained that it’s up to Iraq’s central government and its semi-autonomous Kurdish administration to reach a compromise over how to split revenues from oil exports. Last month, Turkish officials told Bloomberg they were trying to broker such a deal and that they had no intention of paying the fine Iraq is seeking to collect.

