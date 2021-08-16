Turkey Says Its Plans for Security at Afghan Airport in Disarray

(Bloomberg) -- The Taliban capture of Afghanistan’s capital has scuppered Turkey’s plans to take over security at the country’s main airport under a U.S.-backed mission, according to two senior Turkish officials.

The officials said the Taliban’s takeover of the country left it unclear whether the airport could stay open as a gateway for remaining diplomatic missions. The Taliban had opposed NATO-member Turkey’s proposal to help secure the airport.

Chaotic scenes prevailed at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Monday, as Afghan civilians rushed the tarmac in desperate attempts to join foreign missions evacuating the country.

