1h ago
Turkey Says NATO Talks With Sweden, Finland to Resume on March 9
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
Turkey’s top diplomat said his country will resume high-level talks on March 9 over Swedish and Finnish bids to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
The parties will meet in Brussels to discuss whether or not the two Nordic countries have fulfilled commitments including a tougher stance on Kurdish separatist groups that Turkey considers terrorists, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in Ankara on Monday.
“It’s impossible for us to say yes to Sweden’s NATO membership without seeing these steps,” he said, repeating that Turkey has fewer reservations about Finland’s membership.
Finland Says It’s Ready to Join NATO Even Without Sweden
The meeting had been postponed after Turkey protested the burning of Islam’s holy book in Sweden in January.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:10
Eric Nuttall's Top Picks: February 24, 2023
-
5:52
Canadians want to retire by 61, amid financial concerns: CIBC poll
-
8:17
Tax credits and deductions for Canadians to consider
-
5:49
ETFs: Three hot picks from Aniket Ullal
-
What is Bill C-18, and how do I know if Google is blocking my news content?
-
8:17
Getting divorced? Here are the top tax considerations to take into account