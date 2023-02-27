Turkey Says NATO Talks With Sweden, Finland to Resume on March 9

Turkey’s top diplomat said his country will resume high-level talks on March 9 over Swedish and Finnish bids to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

The parties will meet in Brussels to discuss whether or not the two Nordic countries have fulfilled commitments including a tougher stance on Kurdish separatist groups that Turkey considers terrorists, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in Ankara on Monday.

“It’s impossible for us to say yes to Sweden’s NATO membership without seeing these steps,” he said, repeating that Turkey has fewer reservations about Finland’s membership.

Finland Says It’s Ready to Join NATO Even Without Sweden

The meeting had been postponed after Turkey protested the burning of Islam’s holy book in Sweden in January.

