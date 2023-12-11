(Bloomberg) -- Turkey is in no rush to approve Sweden’s accession to NATO and may not discuss a protocol on it until the start of 2024, the head of the parliament’s foreign affairs committee said, the latest sign of delay in the military alliance’s drawn-out expansion.

“Of course we’re not in a rush, we have our own priorities,” Fuat Oktay told Bloomberg in an interview.

He said the US should stop making the issue a prerequisite for the sale of F-16 warplanes to Ankara and suggested the two processes could move forward in tandem.

“There are issues that some NATO members associate with the Sweden issue, for example the F-16 issue,” Oktay said in parliament. “If that’s the case then let’s have them run simultaneously.”

Oktay’s committee needs to pass the protocol on Sweden’s membership before it can go to the wider parliament for a vote, but first he’s demanded a road map from Stockholm on how it intends to combat terrorism. Oktay plans to meet the Swedish ambassador to Ankara to discuss the Nordic country’s latest steps, he said.

