Turkey Says Soldier Killed by Kurdish Group in Ceasefire Breach

(Bloomberg) -- A Turkish soldier died in an attack by Kurdish group YPG near the border in violation of a ceasefire agreement, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said.

The attack on Sunday took place in the Syrian village of Tal Abyad near the border with Turkey, the ministry said in a statement. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence announced Thursday that he had secured a 120-hour cease-fire to allow Kurdish fighters to withdraw from a safe zone along the border.

