Turkey Says Two Suspects Dead in Terror Attack on Istanbul Court

(Bloomberg) -- Turkish security forces killed two people who attacked a courthouse in Istanbul, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

The assailants were killed outside Caglayan Courthouse during the attempted “terrorist attack,” he said on social media platform X.

Six people, including three police officers, were injured in the incident, he added.

The attackers were members of the leftist militant group Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front, or DHKP-C, Yerlikaya said. The group is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and European Union.

