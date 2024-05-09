(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank has ended another rule designed to prop up the lira and which drew criticism from bankers and investors in recent years.

It announced it was scrapping a regulation that forced banks to buy lira-denominated government securities if they failed to meet certain ratios for raising deposits in the currency.

The central bank said the move would improve market efficiency. The rule was one of a series implemented when Turkey still had ultra-loose monetary policy. That changed in June last year when it began aggressive interest-rate hikes to lower one of the world’s highest inflation rates.

Forced bond purchases were a hallmark of the era of unconventional policies, with the central bank under pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to keep rates low.

Read more: Turkey’s Inflation Math Is No Longer a Dealbreaker for Investors

The central bank, under the new leadership of Governor Fatih Karahan, has criticized those measures and been taking gradual steps to reverse them. Last month it ended a bond-buying rule related to loan growth.

Cagdas Dogan, research director of Istanbul-based Tera Yatirim, said the latest move is “marginally positive for the banking system.”

Karahan will present the central bank’s latest inflation outlook on Thursday in Ankara.

