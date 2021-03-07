(Bloomberg) -- Turkey is sending its strongest signal yet that it’s ready to mend ties with Arab countries that have been strained by Ankara’s support for Islamist-rooted governments.

“A new chapter can be opened, a new page can be turned in our relationship with Egypt as well as other other Gulf countries to help regional peace and stability,” Ibrahim Kalin, the spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said in an interview in Istanbul on Saturday.

Gulf Reaches Out to Erdogan in Wary Move to Ease Tensions (1)

The shift in tone, which has also emanated from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, coincides with foreign policy reboots in both the Gulf and Washington.

Most Gulf nations see Islamist political movements as a threat to dynastic rule. Relations between Turkey and Egypt soured after Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi toppled the country’s Islamist leader, Mohamed Mursi, in 2013.

Since then Egypt and Turkey have also clashed over maritime claims, Libya and Iraq.

Turkey Signals Push for Deal on Maritime Boundary With Egypt

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.