(Bloomberg) -- Turkey will see inflation return to single digits before next year’s elections, Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said, helped by a stabilizing currency and projected boon in tourism.

“At the moment, we have no problems other than the inflation,” Nebati said in an interview with BloombergHT television on Friday. “The dollar is becoming stable. The volatility in the currency is at a minimum level. We’ve clinched a competitive level in the currency.”

Under pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the central bank cut interest rates by 500 basis points in four consecutive moves from September to spur growth ahead of June 2023 elections, but his popularity is now tested by stinging price increases.

Turkey’s consumer price inflation hit 48.7% in January, a 20-year high, while Erdogan has promised measures to contain electricity and gas prices amid a public outcry.

The central bank will hold its next Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Thursday and is expected to hold rates after the last cycle of easing battered the lira, which lost nearly half of its value last year.

During periods of currency volatility and rising inflation, Turks buy gold and dollars as a hedge and store of value, often adding to pressure on the lira.

Nebati is expected to announce on Saturday new measures, including plans to tap under-the-mattress gold savings that are estimated at 5,000 tons.

Luring even “10% of that would amount to $25 billion,” he said.

Though he didn’t elaborate on how Turkey would achieve single digit inflation by the election, Nebati projected that the economy would attract more dollar inflows from tourism over the summer while a decrease in the external debt burden would reduce dollar demand.

