(Bloomberg) -- Turkish policy makers presented their final blueprint for economic policies and priorities over the next five years to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, two officials with knowledge of the matter said.

The so-called 11th Development Program was submitted for approval during a meeting at the presidential palace in Ankara on Thursday, the officials said, asking not to be identified because it hasn’t been made public.

Turkey’s development programs usually serve as a broad roadmap for economic policy and include long-term targets for growth, income and unemployment. The last one expired in 2018. The officials didn’t elaborate on specific targets or policies in the latest plan. A presidential spokesman wasn’t immediately available for request when contacted outside normal business hours.

To contact the reporter on this story: Firat Kozok in Ankara at fkozok@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Onur Ant at oant@bloomberg.net;Alaa Shahine at asalha@bloomberg.net;Benjamin Harvey at bharvey11@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.