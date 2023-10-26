(Bloomberg) -- Turkey will probably raise interest rates for a fifth straight time on Thursday as pressure builds to cool inflation that’s seen nearing 70% by the end of the year.

The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee will increase the benchmark rate by 500 basis points — the same as at its last meeting in September — to 35%, according to most analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, including those from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley.

The bank has sharply increased borrowing costs since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected in May, part of efforts to unwind years of unconventional policies that were blamed for scaring foreign investors away and causing a series of currency crises. Under Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan, appointed in June, the bank has raised rates by almost 22 percentage points.

Yet with inflation-adjusted rates still well below zero, many traders say Turkey hasn’t been aggressive enough with its shift and needs to act faster if it’s to attract more investment into its bond markets.

Some policymakers, including Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, have said investors should focus on deposit rates relative to projected inflation. Average deposits of up to three months now pay almost 45%, while the central bank sees annual price-growth slowing to 33% by the end of 2024.

“Monetary policy is tighter than what the headline rate suggests,” Simsek said this month, also noting regulatory measures to cap credit growth.

Thursday’s expected hike may be one of, if not the, last before Turkey holds local elections in March. Erdogan, who’s long championed the economic benefits of low interest rates, is trying to win back opposition-held cities such as Istanbul and Ankara and may be reluctant to keep tightening policy as the ballot nears.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“We expect the Turkish central bank to hold the main rate at 35% in the lead-up to local elections due in March, as we think policymakers will be wary of the impact of monetary tightening on activity and employment. Post-vote, though, we expect the key lever to be raised to 40%. With the recent uptick in oil prices and a softer currency adding to inflationary pressures, we see risks to this outlook as tilted tilted to the upside.”

— Selva Bahar Baziki, economist. Click here to read more.

Still, the conflict that erupted this month between Israel and Hamas may worsen inflationary pressures on major energy importers such as Turkey. That could compel the Turkish central bank to bring forward some rate hikes that might have taken place after the elections, according to Deutsche Bank AG.

Read more: Wider War in Middle East Could Tip World Economy Into Recession

Turkey will increase its one-week repo rate to 40% by the end of 2023 because of “heightened geopolitical risks and their potential impact on Turkey’s inflation and balance of payments,” said Deutsche Bank economists including Yigit Onay.

Morgan Stanley economists Hande Kucuk and Alina Slyusarchuk also expect the rate to peak at 40%, but only by April.

Others are more pessimistic. Tepav, an Ankara-based think tank that includes former central bankers, doubts the MPC can meet the 33% forecast by last next year unless it lifts the policy rate to “at least” 40% this month.

Inflation Report

Governor Erkan will present her final inflation report for the year on Nov. 2. She’ll also take questions from reporters and economists.

Minutes from last month’s policy meeting said a deterioration in pricing behavior in recent months meant year-end inflation would be close to the upper bound of the central bank’s forecasts, or 62%.

Yet some economists are expecting a less hawkish move this week. HSBC Holdings Plc and Barclays Plc see a rate increase of just 250 basis points.

“For now, we do not pencil in additional rate hikes for the fourth quarter or 2024,” wrote HSBC economist Melis Metiner, who’s based in London. Still, she said, “if disinflation continues to disappoint, the central bank may end up having to do more.”

--With assistance from Joel Rinneby.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.