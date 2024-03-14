(Bloomberg) -- Turkey is selling its first bonds in euros in almost three years as its risk premium narrowed to the lowest since the global financial crisis.

The country tapped international bond markets for the second time this year, capitalizing on a recent ratings upgrade, high demand for riskier debt and increasing confidence in the government’s management of the economy.

Turkey hired Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan and Societe Generale for the sale of euro-denominated debt with a six-year tenor. The Treasury was able to reduce its cost of borrowing by 37.5 basis points from the initial price target and the notes were launched at 6.125% with a €2 billion ($2.18 billion) offering, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The government has a borrowing target of $10 billion for the year and will have raised more than half of it with the latest sale.

Turkey last sold euro-denominated bonds in the international market in 2021, when it raised €1.5 billion in six-year bonds at a yield of 4.5%.

The extra risk premium demanded on the junk-rated nation’s bonds in euros fell to as low as 104 basis points on Feb. 26, the lowest since 2007, according to a Bloomberg index tracking Turkish debt spreads. It stood at 123 basis points on Wednesday against a 10-year average of 359 basis points.

The anticipation of interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank has helped reignite interest in higher-yielding assets. Alongside the Turkish Treasury, the country’s wealth fund has taken advantage of increased global appetite for risk. In February, it sold an inaugural $500 million, five-year bond at a yield of 8.4%.

Meanwhile, the Treasury has discussed with bankers a potential buyback of short-term dollar bonds to switch them out with debt at longer maturities, according to four people familiar with the matter.

The latest sale announcement comes just days after Turkey was upgraded to B+ from B by Fitch Ratings, which cited reduced macroeconomic and external vulnerabilities since a policy pivot in June 2023.

That was the month that a new economic team was appointed, led by former Wall Street banker Mehmet Simsek, and began to reverse years of loose monetary and fiscal policies that had left Turkey with one of the world’s highest inflation rates and sent foreign capital fleeing. The central bank initiated a gradual tightening cycle last year, raising the policy rate to 45% from 8.5% in eight months.

Earlier this year, Turkey put on hold a plan to sell $8.5 billion in sukuk to the United Arab Emirates as it eyed less expensive borrowing options in the global bond markets.

