Turkey’s air force conducted one of its biggest airstrikes against Kurdish separatists in northern Iraq, in a show of military might coinciding with its growing involvement in regional conflicts.

Dozens of Turkish warplanes, armed drones, mid-air refueling and airborne communication planes were dispatched from bases across the country to participate in overnight strikes against 81 hideouts used by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party or PKK, the Defense Ministry said Monday. It characterized the offensive as retaliation against recent militant attacks on the army.

The rare use of a variety of planes and drones in northern Iraq signaled the Turkish air force’s readiness to act beyond the country’s borders -- and was carried out just two days after the military conducted an air and naval drill in the Mediterranean that reached as far as Libya.

Under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey has been expanding its military footprint in the region with the aim of protecting its perceived interests. Its actions have complicated relations with Russia and Iran, which have backed opposing sides in Syria’s civil war, as well as with Cyprus and Greece, over competing claims to natural resources in the Mediterranean.

Turkey’s escalated involvement in Libya in recent months has further strained ties with Russia, because of their support for rival forces. Against this background, top Russian officials postponed a visit to Ankara at the last minute on Sunday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif was expected to hold talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Istanbul on Monday and sign an unspecified cooperation agreement. Turkey has long been urging Tehran to agree to joint operations against PKK elements inside Iran.

Turkey ratcheted up its pressure on the Kurdish militants after Kurdish forces affiliated with the PKK won U.S. backing in Syria, where they led the campaign to rout Islamic State.

