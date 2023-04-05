Apr 5, 2023
Turkey Shuts Airspace to Planes Using Iraqi Airport Over Kurdish Militant ‘Infiltration’
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Turkey closed its airspace to planes flying to and from Sulaymaniyah International Airport in Iraq’s Kurdish region, accusing separatist militants of using the site.
“Infiltration” of the airport by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, is threatening flight safety, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. The closure will run until July 3.
The PKK, which seeks autonomy for Turkish Kurds, is designated a terrorist organization by the European Union and the US. The government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan considers it a major threat, and Sweden’s alleged support for the party is one reason his administration is holding out on approving the Nordic country’s bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region and the central government in Baghdad agreed on Tuesday to resume oil exports via Turkey after a legal spat, but shipments are yet to begin.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:49
Toronto-Dominion becomes biggest bank short with US$3.7 billion on the line
-
7:08
Bank of Canada rate hikes hitting immigrants and millennials hard
-
6:37
Lacking financial literacy, young people are taking it into their own hands
-
6:12
Energy stocks to hold for the long haul: Three hot picks from Cole Smead
-
6:04
Margaret Franklin on rebranding finance as a career for women
-
5:04
Powell hedged his bet of a soft landing: Larry Berman