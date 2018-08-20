(Bloomberg) -- Qatar agreed to help the Turkish economy weather a currency rout with a credit line to help backstop its financial system, the first concrete measure after the country pledged as much as $15 billion of investment in Turkey.

The lira weakened in early trading, with the prospect of further U.S. sanctions targeting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government keeping markets on edge before they close for a weeklong public holiday later on Monday. Turkey’ credit rating was cut further into junk territory on Friday by S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service.

The swap agreement between Qatar and Turkey aims to facilitate trade between the two countries, support financial stability and provide liquidity, according to the Qatari central bank. Funding for the first phase of the deal is expected to total about $3 billion, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency in Ankara.

An escalating dispute over U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson’s continued detention has roiled financial markets in Turkey and beyond, having sent the lira down more than 20 percent against the dollar the past three weeks. Turkish authorities have so far resisted raising headline interest rates to stem the rout, resorting instead to tightening liquidity and increasing the cost of betting against the currency. The Trump administration has rejected an effort by Turkey to tie Brunson’s release with relief for a Turkish bank facing U.S. fines, Wall Street Journal reported, citing an unidentified senior White House official.

Societe Generale SA sees the lira weakening to 8 per dollar -- it started the year at stronger than 4 -- before reaching “the pain threshold that compels Turkey to compromise on some of its strategic objectives,” said Phoenix Kalen a London-based strategist at Societe Generale, who no longer expects the central bank to raise its benchmark 17.75 percent rate before its next scheduled meeting on Sept. 13.

By shutting banks off from borrowing at the benchmark repo rate and forcing them to turn to the overnight lending rate -- currently at 19.25 percent -- policy makers have effectively enacted a 150 basis-point hike. The banking regulator has also placed limits on local banks’ swap and swap-like transactions in a effort to deter short sellers in the currency, a move that some analysts say will weigh on investor demand for other Turkish assets.

Turkish markets will be closed after the morning trading session today for the religious holiday of the Feast of Sacrifice and will reopen on Aug. 27. The lira weakened as much as 2.2 percent against the dollar to 6.1519 amid thin liquidity before paring its decline to trade at around 6.10 per dollar as of 11:26 a.m. in Istanbul.

