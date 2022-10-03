(Bloomberg) -- Turkey on Monday condemned the US’s decision to add Cyprus to a security cooperation program that pairs US National Guard units with partnering armed forces from around the world.

“The latest move of the US, two weeks after lifting the arms embargo on Greek Cypriot Administration, has no justification,” Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “With this move, going beyond disrupting the balance between the two sides on the island, the U.S. has evidently become partial.”

With such moves, the U.S. is losing its opportunity to play a constructive role for a fair, permanent and sustainable settlement of the Cyprus issue, the Foreign Ministry said. Tensions over Cyprus come at a time when Turkey and Greece are engaged in a war of words over what Ankara says a growing Greek military buildup on Aegean islands as well as Western military support to Athens.

Read more: Turkey to Use ‘All Means’ to Defend Its Interests in Greek Spat

“Turkey will continue to take all necessary steps top ensure the security of the Turkish Cypriot people,” it said in response the growing partnership between Cyprus and the US and Washington’s decision last month to lift defense trade restrictions for Cyprus for fiscal year 2023.

The US’s National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program is termed a “security cooperation tool, facilitating cooperation across all aspects of international civil-military affairs,” and evolved from an imitative to aid nations emerging from the former Soviet Bloc. For the arrangement with Cyrpus, the New Jersey National Guard has been tabbed to participate .

Read more: Cyprus Fears Becoming ‘Weakest’ Link in Turkey, Greece Tensions

The Mediterranean island -- less than half the size of New Jersey -- was effectively partitioned in 1963 when fighting erupted between its two main groups: Greek and Turkish Cypriots. It was fully divided in 1974 after Turkey intervened, capturing the northern third of the island, saying it intended to protect the minority Turkish Cypriots following an Athens-backed coup by supporters of union with Greece.

Read more: The Conflicts That Keep Turkey and Greece at Odds: QuickTake

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met Ibrahim Kalin, the spokesman of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Istanbul on Sunday, and urged Turkey to seek dialogue and diplomacy to resolve any disagreements in the Eastern Mediterranean, the White House said in a statement.

A readout from Erdogan’s office said the Turkish side stressed that the completion of the process regarding Turkey’s request to purchase F-16 warplanes from the US “would serve the strategic interests of the two countries.”

Turkey’s currently sanctioned by the US over its acquisition of the advanced Russian S-400 missile-defense system, which NATO members worry might be used to gather intelligence on Lockheed Martin Corp.’s F-35 stealth jet. Turkey was barred from working on and receiving the F-35 after it decided to purchase the Russian system. It has refused to jettison the S-400 battery it acquired in 2019, and asked Washington to sell it F-16 jets to compensate for being locked out of the F-35 program.

