(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s sovereign wealth fund, known as TWF, is considering a debut Eurobond sale soon, more than three years after it was forced to shelve similar plans because of adverse market conditions, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The fund held talks with investment banks to explore the timing and size of the issuance, the people said, asking not to be identified as the plans haven’t been made public yet.

In its first sale attempt in 2020, TWF postponed the process on concern weak demand would push up yields. At the time, the fund had mandated banks including BofA Securities, Citigroup Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd as joint bookrunners for a five-year hard currency bond.

Turkey’s wealth fund declined to comment.

The government established the sovereign fund in 2016 and mandated it to play a leading role in making investments that are too big for the private sector. It holds a number of assets taken over from Turkey’s Treasury, including stakes in state lenders Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS and TC Ziraat Bankasi AS. It also owns stakes in Turkish Airlines, the country’s biggest telecommunications firm and the local stock exchange.

