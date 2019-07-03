(Bloomberg) -- Turkey took advantage of falling global yields to raise $2.25 billion in a Eurobond sale on Tuesday, bringing total foreign-currency debt sales to just under $20 billion so far this year, according to Bloomberg calculations using Treasury data. The record figure includes sukuks sold to local and foreign investors, gold-backed securities issued in the domestic market, and private placements to shore up state banks.

