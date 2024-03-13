(Bloomberg) -- Turkey tapped international bond markets for the second time this year, capitalizing on a recent ratings upgrade, high demand for riskier debt and increasing confidence in the government’s management of the economy.

The Treasury hired Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan and Societe Generale for the sale of euro-denominated debt with a six-year tenor, according to a statement on its website. It has a borrowing target of $10 billion for the year and has raised $3 billion so far.

The anticipation of interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank has helped reignite interest in higher-yielding assets. Alongside the Turkish treasury, the country’s wealth fund has taken advantage of increased global appetite for risk. In February, it sold an inaugural $500 million, five-year bond at a yield of 8.4%.

The latest sale announcement comes just days after Turkey was upgraded to B+ from B by Fitch Ratings, which cited reduced macroeconomic and external vulnerabilities since a policy pivot in June 2023.

That was the month that a new economic team was appointed, led by former Wall Street banker Mehmet Simsek, and began to reverse years of loose monetary and fiscal policies that had left Turkey with one of the world’s highest inflation rates and sent foreign capital fleeing. The central bank initiated a gradual tightening cycle last year, raising the policy rate to 45% from 8.5% in eight months.

Earlier this year, Turkey put on hold a plan to sell $8.5 billion in sukuk to the United Arab Emirates as it eyed less expensive borrowing options in the global bond markets.

