Turkey Stiffens Rules for Banks to Encourage More Saving in Lira

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank stepped up its efforts to boost the proportion of lira deposits in the financial system by introducing a new set of measures on Thursday.

The latest changes make it more expensive for commercial lenders to offer accounts denominated in hard currency or linked to foreign exchange rates, according to regulations published in the Official Gazette.

Banks are now required to hold a higher amount of reserves at the monetary authority for so-called FX-linked lira deposits they offer to consumers. That increase in costs is likely to discourage commercial lenders from promoting the accounts known by their Turkish acronym KKM.

Separately, the central bank said lenders must also set aside additional lira reserves for FX accounts, in a move that aims to encourage a transition to local currency savings. It adds to a series of regulatory changes intended to prompt more Turks to shift away from savings in foreign exchange.

The hike in reserve requirements could absorb about 350 billion liras ($8.8 billion) in liquidity, supporting the lira.

Turkey Eases Securities Maintenance Rules, Promotes TRY Deposits

KKM accounts stand at about $110 billion, making up just under a quarter of total deposits in the banking system. Turkey’s recently appointed economic officials have been trying to unwind the program.

The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee said it would take “additional steps” to increase the share of lira savings following last week’s interest rate hike.

Central bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan is set to lay out the inflation outlook for the next two years on Thursday, with a sharp upward adjustment expected for the end of this year and 2024.

Read more: Turkey Set to Unveil Inflation Outlook That Holds Clues to Rates

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.