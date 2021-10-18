(Bloomberg) -- Turkey summoned ambassadors of 10 countries, including the U.S. and Germany, for demanding the release of Osman Kavala, a philanthropist and businessmen who remains jailed four years after he was charged with attempting to overthrow the government.

Kavala stands accused of participating in a failed 2016 coup attempt against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He has denied collaborating with followers of U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is accused by Erdogan of orchestrating the putsch bid. A prominent Turkish scholar in the U.S., Henri Barkey, is being tried in absentia in the same hearings.

The rare joint call by the ambassadors underscored how the case is seen as a key test of the independence of Turkey’s judiciary and the rule of law.

Turkey has so far rejected calls from Washington and European capitals to release Kavala. Its Foreign Ministry summoned ambassadors of the U.S., Germany, Denmark, Finland, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, Canada, Norway and New Zealand to demand an explanation for their statement on the Kavala case, the state-run Anadolu Agency said early Tuesday.

Kavala was acquitted in February of financing 2013 anti-government protests. But instead of being freed, he was immediately charged with “attempting to abolish the constitutional order” after Erdogan criticized the court’s decision.

