(Bloomberg) -- Turkey temporarily halted flights from the U.K., Denmark, the Netherlands and South Africa after the U.K. government warned that a new, fast-spreading strain of the coronavirus was “out of control,” Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a Twitter post.

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for the suspension in coordination with the Transportation Ministry, Koca said. He didn’t elaborate on the time frame.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government announced tighter restrictions for London and southeast England after emerging scientific evidence suggests the new variant can spread significantly more quickly than previous strains. More than 16 million Britons are now required to stay at home as a lockdown came into force Sunday.

Several European countries including Germany and Italy also suspended flights from the U.K. after Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned that the new strain was “out of control.”

